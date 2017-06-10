

Temperatures are rising and this has caused Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for Southwestern Ontario and much of the southern portion of the province.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Sunday into the early part of the week. Temperatures are expected to be near 32 degrees Sunday and Monday with overnight lows near 20 degrees making this the first heat event of the year.

Environment Canada also says it is also possible that these heat conditions will persist into Tuesday.

Everyone is reminded to stay hydrated and in cool places. The risks of greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illneses and those who work outside.

The agency says drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Also, never leave people or pets inside vehicles.