

CTV London





A warning ahead of the long weekend from local health officials about potentially lethal fentanyl showing up in other drugs.

Officials have taken the step of issuing an alert due to the risk of overdose.

They say recent tests at a clinic detected fentanyl in people who reported using only heroin and in others who reported only smoking marijuana, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says.

There have also been reports that fentanyl is available in powered form in London and that it is being snorted, like cocaine. They say ingesting even small amounts of fentanyl can prove to be fatal.

Evidence that it is seemingly being added to other illicit narcotics is cause for great concern, officials say.

They are recommending that people who use drugs carry a Naloxone Kit and that they not use it alone.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Addiction Services Thames Valley and London police are working together and have issued the warning.

Naloxone kits, and training on how to use them, are available from the health unit, other community organizations, provincial corrections facilities and many pharmacies.