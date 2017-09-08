

CTV London





There's been a human case of West Nile virus reported in Grey Bruce.

The health unit there confirmed the test this week.

Officials say in addition, a second positive equine case of the virus was reported and the first local positive mosquito pool was identified.

The health unit says this trend mirrors patterns being observed in health units across Ontario.

West Nile virus activity tends to increase to peak levels in the late summer and early fall.

There have been 370 positive mosquito pools identified throughout the province and 37 human cases reported.

WNV is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms usually develop two to 14 days after receiving a bite from an infected mosquito.

Approximately 80 per cent of those infected with WNV do not show any symptoms.