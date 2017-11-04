

CTV London





A security personnel member at Wal-Mart in Hanover was stabbed during an incident Friday.

Police were called to the scene at 4:10 p.m. after security attempted to stop a male and female suspected of theft.

Police say the male pulled out a knife and stabbed the security official before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The official was treated for injuries at hospital and released.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, including a woman who recorded details of the suspect vehicle. Police can be contacted at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).