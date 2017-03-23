

The Canadian Press





About half the residential customers who had their electricity cut off this winter have been reconnected - a month after the province banned winter hydro disconnections for non-payment of bills.

The Ontario Energy Board says 845 residential customers were disconnected and 831 had their power restricted through load limiters when the ban went into effect on Feb. 23.

The province said service was to be restored "as soon as possible" for those who had already had their power cut off or limited.

The OEB says recent information shows 407 customers have had their power reconnected.

Another 62 people who may be seasonal customers don't want their service reconnected.