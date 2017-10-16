Featured
Haldimand County jogger struck and killed by pickup truck
CTV London
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 12:37PM EDT
A 47-year-old woman was killed Monday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck while jogging.
Haldimand County OPP say it happened around 7:45 a.m. on Concession 5 near the community of Fisherville, about 10 kilometres south of Cayuga.
They say the Haldimand County woman was hit by an out-of-control pickup truck, and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The 20-year-old woman driving the truck was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police say they’re still investigating the collision.