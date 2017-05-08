

CTV London





Two firearms and other items totalling $10,000 were taken during a daytime break-in in Lambton Shores.

Lambton County OPP were called to a home the 9400 block of Klondyke Road on Friday around 4:30 p.m. for a residential break and enter.

The victim told police victim that at some time between approximately 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., unknown person(s) gained entry into the home and stole approximately $10,000 in property.

A Mossberg 20 gauge pump action shotgun and a Winchester Savage .300 bolt action rifle were both taken.

The West Region OPP Forensic Identification Unit was requested and did attend to assist with the investigation. Investigation is on-going.

The Lambton OPP is asking that if anyone has any information regarding the person(s) involved in this break, enter and theft or information as to the location of the stolen property, to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 882-1011, or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.