The owner of a group home - where a deadly blaze took place two and a half years ago, has been found guilty on all fire code charges against him.

Keith Charles was convicted Monday in connection with 12 fire code violations at a non-credited group home on Oxford Street.

A fire at the apartment complex across from Fanshawe College claimed the life of one man and displaced dozens of others.

The complex was filled with high needs individuals and was operated by Charles under the name "People Helping People."

The prosecution is seeking a $5000 fine on each count, totaling $60,000.

Charles was given one week to make a sentencing argument.

The case will return to the provincial offenses court next Monday.

He continues to operate other homes throughout the city.