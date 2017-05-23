

CTV London





Grey County OPP are investigating a suspicious fire to an unoccupied home.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze on Lindenwood Rd. in the Township of Georgian Bluffs around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The detached bungalow had been unoccupied since November of 2016 but had recently sold.

Police are now calling the fire suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called to investigate.