A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being injured while cutting down trees on his Flesherton-area property.

The injury brought emergency crews to the property on Grey Road 4 around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Grey County OPP say the man had injured himself while using a chainsaw to fell trees.

He was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a facility in Hamilton.