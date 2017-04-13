Featured
Grey County man critically injured while cutting down trees
OPP
CTV London
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 12:37PM EDT
A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being injured while cutting down trees on his Flesherton-area property.
The injury brought emergency crews to the property on Grey Road 4 around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Grey County OPP say the man had injured himself while using a chainsaw to fell trees.
He was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a facility in Hamilton.
