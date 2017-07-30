Featured
Graffiti mars recent renovation at Sarnia business
Sarnia police investigating after local business was tagged following renovation. (Photo: Sarnia Police Services)
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Sarnia police are investigating a case of mischief after a recent renovation at a business was hit with graffiti.
Police say the renovations were tagged with graffiti over a two-night period this past week.
They say it appears to be the work of two different people that have been tagging the downtown area for some time.
Police are looking for assistance in identifying whoever is responsible.
