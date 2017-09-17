

CTV London





There were cheers and tears in Goderich Saturday night after town won $250,000 to upgrade Agricultural Park.

The announcement was made by TSN host James Duthie on live television.

Steven Hewitt, the man who nominated the town for the contest, wiped away tears as he talked about his hometown.

“It’s not about the money as much as it’s about the spirit that’s been created around getting new facilities,” said Hewitt immediately after the announcement. “It’s unbelievable. I just don’t know what else to say. It’s awesome.”

Goderich was one of four communities vying for the Kraft Heinz Project Play prize.

The town says it will use the money to upgrade the baseball diamond and playground at the park.