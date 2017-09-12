

CTV London





Elgin County OPP are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle on private property.

Police responded to a Bayham, Ont., address at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, to a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

OPP investigators discovered that the 6-year-old girl was running next to a vehicle on private property when she was struck by the SUV.

The child was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The child has been identified as 6-year-old Melissa Klassen from Norwich Township.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision remains under investigation by the Elgin County Crime Unit and OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators.

The family is requesting complete privacy during this extremely difficult time.