

CTV London





Wellington County OPP are investigating after police say an 8-year-old girl was approached by a nude man near Mount Forest.

Police received the report of an indecent act occurring on Concession Road 8 in the Township of Wellington North, just east of Mount Forest, on Saturday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. two men in a dark blue pick-up truck allegedly approached an 8-year-old girl while she was on her bike.

Police say they asked to her to come to the truck and when she began riding away, the passenger got out of the truck and he was naked.

The man allegedly asked her again to come to the truck but she rode away safely to a neighbour's home. The nude man was described as white with white hair and beard.

Any person with information regarding this or any other similar act should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.