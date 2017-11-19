Featured
Fuel cleanup in drainage pond is conducted under environment ministry direction
A sheen is seen on a storm drainage pond in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde park Roads following a diesel fuel spill. (Gord Worrall / Facebook)
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017
The source of a large diesel fuel spill in a northwest storm drainage pond was a fuel tank being used by a construction contractor, the city says.
As first reported by CTV News, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change was called in after the Thursday spill.
Ward 7 councillor Josh Morgan says the contractor hired “a dedicated spills contractor” to clean up the fuel.
The work is being conducted under the direction of the MOECC.
He says the city’s spills team was immediately called after the spill. The ministry later released the city from the site. “However, we’ll remain on standby should the Ministry require further assistance,” Morgan says.
Neighbours in the area expressed concern about the spill, as wildlife are often found there.