Featured
Freezing rain warning for counties north of London
Freezing rain warning
CTV London
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 10:54AM EST
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce with road closures in some areas.
Environment Canada says ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.
The freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures rise above zero later Monday.
Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will be ice covered. There have been numerous reports of accidents and even some road closures due to icy roads.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.