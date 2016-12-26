

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce with road closures in some areas.

Environment Canada says ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

The freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures rise above zero later Monday.

Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will be ice covered. There have been numerous reports of accidents and even some road closures due to icy roads.