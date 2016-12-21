In a move to help curb possible impaired drivers, the city is allowing for free parking in municipal lots for part of New Year's Day.

Motorists can leave their vehicles in city-owned lots from midnight until 1 p.m. Jan. 1, without getting a ticket or towed.

This only applies to municipal parking lots marked with a green "P" sign in the following locations:

1. Lot 1 Dundas/Elizabeth/English Street – 434 Elizabeth Street

2. Lot 2 Dundas/Elizabeth/Adelaide – 641 Queens Avenue

3. Lot 3N Oxford West of Richmond – 743 Richmond Street

4. Lot 3E Piccadilly/Oxford St E. - 234 Piccadilly Street

5. Lot 3W Piccadilly West of Richmond – 210 Piccadilly Street

6. Lot 4 Adelaide/Marshall Street (Tolpuddle) 635 Marshall Street

7. Lot 5 Queens Ave East of Richmond – 185 Queens Avenue

8. Lot 6 Kent Street West of Richmond – 174 Kent Street

9. Lot 7 Dundas/Rectory - 824 Dundas Street

10. Lot 8 Budweiser Gardens - 99 Dundas Street

11. Lot 11 King Street East of Thames – 331 Thames Street

12. Lot 12 Ridout/Horton Street – 199 Ridout Street N

13. Lot 15 Convention Centre – 300 York Street

14. Lot 16 205 Oxford Street

15. Lot 17 Thames Street – 331 Thames Street

16. Lot 19 Museum London – 421 Ridout Street

17. Lot 20 – 155 Kent Street

18. Lot 21 – 558 Talbot Street

19. Lot 22 – 695 Richmond Street