Free parking in city lots New Year's Day until 1 p.m.
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:49PM EST
In a move to help curb possible impaired drivers, the city is allowing for free parking in municipal lots for part of New Year's Day.
Motorists can leave their vehicles in city-owned lots from midnight until 1 p.m. Jan. 1, without getting a ticket or towed.
This only applies to municipal parking lots marked with a green "P" sign in the following locations:
1. Lot 1 Dundas/Elizabeth/English Street – 434 Elizabeth Street
2. Lot 2 Dundas/Elizabeth/Adelaide – 641 Queens Avenue
3. Lot 3N Oxford West of Richmond – 743 Richmond Street
4. Lot 3E Piccadilly/Oxford St E. - 234 Piccadilly Street
5. Lot 3W Piccadilly West of Richmond – 210 Piccadilly Street
6. Lot 4 Adelaide/Marshall Street (Tolpuddle) 635 Marshall Street
7. Lot 5 Queens Ave East of Richmond – 185 Queens Avenue
8. Lot 6 Kent Street West of Richmond – 174 Kent Street
9. Lot 7 Dundas/Rectory - 824 Dundas Street
10. Lot 8 Budweiser Gardens - 99 Dundas Street
11. Lot 11 King Street East of Thames – 331 Thames Street
12. Lot 12 Ridout/Horton Street – 199 Ridout Street N
13. Lot 15 Convention Centre – 300 York Street
14. Lot 16 205 Oxford Street
15. Lot 17 Thames Street – 331 Thames Street
16. Lot 19 Museum London – 421 Ridout Street
17. Lot 20 – 155 Kent Street
18. Lot 21 – 558 Talbot Street
19. Lot 22 – 695 Richmond Street
