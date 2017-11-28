

CTV London





London philanthropists Frank and Kathy Longo have donated $250,000 and agreed to become honorary co-chairs of the Youth Opportunities Unlimited building campaign.

The project will retrofit a vacant space to become a home for youth, expectant teen moms, and new mothers and babies who experience homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

“Our priorities include the development of strong families, support for vulnerable children, and accessibility to mental health services for people of all ages,” said the Longos in a news release, who are also significant supporters of St. Joseph’s Healthcare London and the YMCA. “This project combines all of those priorities into one important project, which will transform outcomes for young families in our community. We’re proud and grateful to be involved.”