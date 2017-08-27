Featured
Fourth victim dies from injuries in Bruce Peninsula collision
A fourth victim has succumbed to his injuries he suffered in a fiery crash on Highway 6 in the Bruce Peninsula last month.
Brampton resident, Ravinder Kalsi, 39, has passed away from the injuries he susutain in the Aug. 26 crash south of Tobermory.
Police closed the highway in both directions at Miller Lake after the head-on collision involving two vehicles on No. 6 between Lindsay Road 30 and Miller Lake Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
Police say a Dodge Charger was being driven erratically, southbound on Highway 6 when the driver collided head-on with a northbound SUV.
The impact resulted the SUV to catch fire.