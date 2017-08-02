Featured
Four-vehicle crash north of Simcoe leaves one dead, three injured
An off-duty OPP officer assisted in the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 10:02AM EDT
SIMCOE, Ont. -- One person was killed and three others left injured in a four-vehicle crash north of Simcoe, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
Norfolk County OPP say one of the drivers was ejected during the collision on Highway 24 and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other drivers and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries while the fourth driver suffered minor injuries.
Police said it was too early in the investigators to determine a cause of the crash.
The name of the person who was killed won't be released until relatives are notified.
