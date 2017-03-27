Featured
Four people charged with weapons possession
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 5:21PM EDT
Four people were charged and weapons seized following a complaint about a firearm Friday night in Woodstock.
Police were told by a citizen in the area of Clarke Street and Nellis Street that he just had a handgun pointed at him. The victim was not injured and the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle.
Police say assisting officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and arrested four individuals.
During the investigation, officers seized a replica handgun, a set of brass knuckles and a baseball bat. Police say the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the involved parties.
A 27-year-old male from Brantford was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, resist arrest and other charges.
A 30-year-old male from the Township of South West Oxford was charged with obstruct police, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm.
Also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon were an 18-year-old female of Woodstock and a 40-year-old female of South West Oxford.
