

CTV London





Four people were charged and weapons seized following a complaint about a firearm Friday night in Woodstock.

Police were told by a citizen in the area of Clarke Street and Nellis Street that he just had a handgun pointed at him. The victim was not injured and the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle.

Police say assisting officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and arrested four individuals.

During the investigation, officers seized a replica handgun, a set of brass knuckles and a baseball bat. Police say the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute between the involved parties.

A 27-year-old male from Brantford was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, resist arrest and other charges.

A 30-year-old male from the Township of South West Oxford was charged with obstruct police, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm.

Also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon were an 18-year-old female of Woodstock and a 40-year-old female of South West Oxford.