

CTV London





Four people are facing drug charges after London police seized about $23,600 worth of suspected crack cocaine.

Members of the guns and drugs section, with the assistance of the RCMP, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Wavell Street on Thursday.

A few days earlier, on Feb. 19, the Canadian Border Services Agency notified the RCMP in relation to a seizure of a package that was destined for an address in London. The package allegedly contained a quantity of cocaine.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent search warrant, police seized 236 grams of suspected crack cocaine, valued at $23,600. Ten grams of marijuana, with a value of $100, was also seized.

Three men, ranging in age from 33 to 48, and a 36 year-old woman are facing several drug-related charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.