Police have arrested four people after a $52,000 drug investigation in Perth County and Huron County.

It was a result of collaborative efforts of OPP, community street crime units from Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and the Stratford Police Service-Street Crime Unit.

On Tuesday, a traffic stop was conducted in the Township of Perth East, Perth County.

The stop resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and cannabis marijuana.

As a result, a man and woman were arrested and charged.

A thorough investigation led to the arrest and charge of two individuals who were held for a bail hearing in Stratford.

A 43-year-old Stratford man was arrested and charged with, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited.

A 43-year-old Stratford woman was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

Police executed a search warrant at a property on Maple Keys Line, Huron East, Huron County.

As a result of the investigation, police seized methamphetamine, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin solid and cannabis resin liquid.

A 31-year-old Huron East man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin - solid for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis resin - liquid for the purpose of trafficking.

A 28-year-old Huron East resident was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin - solid for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis resin - liquid for the purpose of trafficking.

The combined estimated street value of the controlled substances, as a result of the traffic stop and the execution of the Search Warrant, was $52,000.

Members of the Perth County OPP are asking that anyone who may have information regarding this or any other incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.