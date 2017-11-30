Featured
Four people arrested after police seize $52K in drugs
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 10:48AM EST
Police have arrested four people after a $52,000 drug investigation in Perth County and Huron County.
It was a result of collaborative efforts of OPP, community street crime units from Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and the Stratford Police Service-Street Crime Unit.
On Tuesday, a traffic stop was conducted in the Township of Perth East, Perth County.
The stop resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and cannabis marijuana.
As a result, a man and woman were arrested and charged.
A thorough investigation led to the arrest and charge of two individuals who were held for a bail hearing in Stratford.
A 43-year-old Stratford man was arrested and charged with, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited.
A 43-year-old Stratford woman was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.
Police executed a search warrant at a property on Maple Keys Line, Huron East, Huron County.
As a result of the investigation, police seized methamphetamine, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin solid and cannabis resin liquid.
A 31-year-old Huron East man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin - solid for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis resin - liquid for the purpose of trafficking.
A 28-year-old Huron East resident was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin - solid for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis resin - liquid for the purpose of trafficking.
The combined estimated street value of the controlled substances, as a result of the traffic stop and the execution of the Search Warrant, was $52,000.
Members of the Perth County OPP are asking that anyone who may have information regarding this or any other incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.