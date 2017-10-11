

CTV London





A local political veteran is gearing up for a return to public life.

The London-West Provincial PC Riding Association has confirmed to CTV London that Ed Holder will make a stab at the nomination and run for Queen's Park next year.

Holder previously represented the riding of London-West for seven years in Ottawa.

Holder was first elected in 2008, beating out longtime Liberal MP Sue Barnes.

Holder was re-elected in 2011 and was later named Minister of State, Science and Technology in 2014.

That's the year he lost his seat to current Liberal MP and former TV anchor at CFPL, Kate Young in 2015.

It is expected Holder will officially make an announcement later this week.