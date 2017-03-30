

CTV London





Ford has received more than $1 billion in a partnership with the Province and Ottawa.

Ford Canada with a conditional grant of $102.4 million toward a $1-billion partnership with Ford Motor Company of Canada.

Both Premier Kathleen Wynne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Windsor Thursday to make the announcement.

In a news release, the governments said investment will bring 300 new jobs to Ford in Ontario and maintain employment for hundreds of others.

“The investment reflects Ontario's position as a global leader in the auto industry and builds on the province's reputation for cutting-edge automotive research and manufacturing,” the statement reads.

Both the Ontario and Canadian Governments are providing Ford with a conditional grant of up to $102 million.

Ford will be establishing an advanced manufacturing program in Windsor and also a research/engineering centre is being launched in the nation’s capital.

Employees in Ottawa will create the next generation of connected car technology.

These investments will increase Ford's research and development activities in several key areas, including green initiatives like alternative fuels.

The Ontario government says working with the auto industry is part of the province’s plan to create jobs and grow the economy.