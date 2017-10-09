

The London Food Bank Thanksgiving Drive continues Monday as organizers hope to match last year's totals.

"We are doing pickups today. We have a crew of volunteers out there today," says food bank co-director Jane Roy.

"The fire stations are still accepting donations. You can still drop off items at grocery stores (which are closed Monday) after the weekend."

Roy says schools won't be bringing in their collections until Tuesday or Wednesday so the final totals won't be known until later in the week.

But she says at this point, what has been collected is down from last year.

In 2016, 50,661 pounds of food was collected compared to 47,682 to date this year.

"It's a little done," Roy says, but it's gone well."