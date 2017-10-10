

A fog advisory has been issued for much of southern Ontario after developing overnight.

Environment Canada does not expect the fog to be overly widespread, but visibilities may suddenly drop to near zero.

School buses have been cancelled in zones 1-8 for Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton this morning. Buses will run this afternoon. There are no other delays or cancellations to report for any other regions.

The fog is expected to dissipate this morning after sunrise.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.



Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.