Fog forces flight cancellations, delays at London airport
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 1:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:24PM EST
Some flights in and out of the London International Airport were affected by the fog Sunday.
Several flights were delayed and a couple cancelled, leaving passengers scrambling to get to their destinations.
One woman told CTV News she was trying to get to Ottawa and was thinking about making the drive to Toronto and flying from there.
Pearson International Airport in Toronto issued an alert Sunday about delays due to fog and also had to cancel and delay flights.
A fog advisory had been in effect for the London region Sunday morning and was lifted around noon.
It’s the second day in a row that thick fog made travelling treacherous in some locations.
Photos
There were flight delays and cancellations at London International Airport on Sunday, January 22, 2017 due to fog. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
