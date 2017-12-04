

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for London and surrounding areas to do areas of near zero visibility.

Patchy dense fog developed across the area early this morning and won't lift until later this morning.

Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time on their morning commutes.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring