

CTV London





The St. Clair Region Conservation Authority issued a water safety bulletin Thursday.

After rainfall between 25 and 35 millimetres in the last 36 hours, the agency says streams and rivers in the Sydenham River watershed are elevated.

Water levels continue to remain high resulting in over-bank flooding into floodplain areas.

Water levels are expected to peak over the next six to 12 hours in the East Sydenham River at Dresden and peak in Bear Creek at Brigden by Thursday afternoon.

This will increase the potential for water levels to remain over the top of bank in many flood prone areas. Localized flooding will continue to expand into low lying areas, mostly agricultural floodplain and parkland areas.

While flooding is anticipated to be minor in nature, traditional floodplain areas may become inundated with water over the next few days, the statement says.

Residents are reminded to avoid watercourses and flooded areas due to slippery banks, cold and swift moving water. Parents in particular are urged to keep their children away from floodplain areas.

Municipal emergency response staff and road superintendents are asked to monitor local conditions closely