Flood watches issued for Lake Erie shoreline across Southwestern Ontario
Flooding along the shores of Lake Erie on Cotterie Park. (Courtesy mommakirch/Twitter)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 11:00AM EDT
Several area conservation authorities have issued flood watches for the Lake Erie shoreline.
Strong lake winds out of the southwest are in the forecast for Sunday.
Lake Erie water levels may rise quickly and could continue into Monday morning.
Sustained winds could reach 65 km/hr with gusts up to 90 km/hr. Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast is predicting wave heights to build from 1 m tonight to as high as 3 m Sunday.
Residents are urged to use caution or stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas.
Parents should keep children and pets away from the water.