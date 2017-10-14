

CTV London





Several area conservation authorities have issued flood watches for the Lake Erie shoreline.

Strong lake winds out of the southwest are in the forecast for Sunday.

Lake Erie water levels may rise quickly and could continue into Monday morning.

Sustained winds could reach 65 km/hr with gusts up to 90 km/hr. Environment Canada’s Marine Forecast is predicting wave heights to build from 1 m tonight to as high as 3 m Sunday.

Residents are urged to use caution or stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas.

Parents should keep children and pets away from the water.