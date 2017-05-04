

CTV London





The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) has issued a flood watch, thanks to the heavy rain in the forecast.

The watershed received 25-35 mm of rain over the past 24 hours, with 1-4 mm falling per hour.

An additional 25-35 mm of rain is forecast for the weekend, which will cause streams to continue to rise.

UTRCA says watercourses are still elevated because of rain earlier this week.

The severity of flooding will depend on rainfall totals received.

Typical low lying areas should expect flooding, such as Harris Park in London.

Peaks are expected to arrive in smaller creeks and upstream areas in the early hours of Saturday, and in London on the Thames River later Saturday.

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near any bodies of water as banks are very slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly.