

CTV London





A flood outlook has been issued for the Lake Erie shoreline.

It was issued by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority due to strong lake winds out of the southwest for Monday.

Forecasts are calling for sustained winds as high as 35 to 45 km/hr peaking early Monday afternoon, with gusts as high as 65 km/hr.

Waves on the lake are expected to reach 2 meters in height.

There could be localized flooding.

Residents in vulnerable areas along the Lake Erie shoreline in Elgin County and Chatham-Kent should be prepared.

People are urged to use caution or stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas experiencing strong wave action and elevated water levels.

Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from these areas.