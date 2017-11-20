

CTV London





Two women were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a multi-vehicle crash that happened on the Highway 6 overpass of Haldimand Highway 54 in Caledonia.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to what was initially reported as a two-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officials determined the three other vehicles collided into the previously reported two-vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it lost control on the icy road and slid into the southbound lane where it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the other vehicles involved slid into the existing collision.

As a result of the pileup, Highway 6, in the area of Haldimand Highway 54, was closed for just under two hours.

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to take extra precautions when driving in winter conditions, especially when driving on bridges and overpasses as they freeze quicker and cause slippery conditions.