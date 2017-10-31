

Two people were left with life-threatening injuries, and another three were also injured after a car ended up in the ditch along the 402 Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews along with ORNGE Air Ambulance were called to a section of the 402 Eastbound in Adelaide Metcalfe around 4:15 p.m.

An eastbound car had rolled into the median ditch leaving all five people inside injured.

The man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries via air ambulance. A woman was taken to local hospital also with life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The 402 eastbound was closed for roughly five hours while police investigated the crash.