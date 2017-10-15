

Witnesses tell CTV London that five people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Stratford restaurant Sunday.

According to people at the scene, the vehicle was driven by an elderly man and slammed into the front entrance of Two Gals and a Diner.

Police say four customers were injured but only one was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver, an elderly man, had minor injuries.

It's unclear how the incident happened or if charges will be laid.