Featured
Five injured after SUV crashes into Stratford restaurant
SUV crashes into a Stratford restaurant on Oct. 15, 2017. (Sherrie Giddings)
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 5:51PM EDT
Witnesses tell CTV London that five people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Stratford restaurant Sunday.
According to people at the scene, the vehicle was driven by an elderly man and slammed into the front entrance of Two Gals and a Diner.
Police say four customers were injured but only one was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.
The driver, an elderly man, had minor injuries.
It's unclear how the incident happened or if charges will be laid.