Five horses presumed dead in barn fire near Lambeth
CTV London
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 6:07AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 6:30AM EDT
Firefighters remain on scene for cleanup following a horse barn fire at a property on Decker Drive southwest of Lambeth.
Fire officials say they are trying to confirm the number of horses within the barn at the time of the fire but say at least five are missing and assumed dead. One horse was able to be rescued.
Fire crews from Delaware, Coldstream, London, and Oneida all assisted with the fire which was reported around 3:30 a.m.
Middlesex Centre Fire Chief Mark Rennison tells CTV News that the damage to a horse barn and riding arena is extensive. Fire crews remain on scene to deal with the aftermath and cleanup.
The cause of the fire at 8104 Decker Drive will be under investigation throughout the day.
