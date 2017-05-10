

Haldimand County OPP is investigating a break and enter involving the theft of five guns at a residence in North Cayuga.

OPP responded to Haldimand Road 20 for a break-in on Tuesday at 4:17 p.m., where it was reported some electronic items were stolen as well as some firearms.

Investigation has determined that on Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., suspects forced entry into a residence and removed a 52" Sony television, video game system, landscaping power tools, hunting apparel and equipment as well as five long guns before fleeing the area.

The total estimated value of the items is not known at this time.

OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.