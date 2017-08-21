

CTV London





Police now say that a fire which destroyed two homes under construction and damaged a third is being considered suspicious.

The fire on Lawson Road caused both of the homes to collapse however firefighters were able to save a third home from significant damage.

Crews were forced to spray other nearby homes with water due to the danger of embers in the air.

One of the difficulties firefighters faced was the fact that the homes collapsed into the basement shlerting the hotspots and embers.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The total damage estimate is set at $600,000.