Fire rips through storage shed in Oxford County
Firefighters from Hickson, Innerkip and Tavistock responded to the fire on Line 16. (May 13, 2017)
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 4:09PM EDT
Firefighters say everything inside a storage shed on an Oxford County farm has been destroyed.
Fire departments from Hickson, Innerkip and Tavistock were called to the property on Line 16, north of Innerkip, Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in an RV that was parked inside the steel structure.
It quickly spread to tractors and some lawn and garden equipment that was also being stored inside.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No one was hurt.
