

CTV London





Firefighters say everything inside a storage shed on an Oxford County farm has been destroyed.

Fire departments from Hickson, Innerkip and Tavistock were called to the property on Line 16, north of Innerkip, Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in an RV that was parked inside the steel structure.

It quickly spread to tractors and some lawn and garden equipment that was also being stored inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.