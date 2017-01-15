

CTV London





A fire last Saturday in Owen Sound was caused by a laptop, fire officials say.

Emergency personnel were called to the fire on the 1300 block of 4th Avenue East about 9:18 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, which were contained to an upstairs bedroom.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be an unattended laptop computer that had been left on a bed. The laptop appeared to have overheated and started the fire.

The four occupants of the residence, along with their pets, were able to exit the home and there were no reported injuries.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Fire officials say this is a warning to the public that laptops and similar devices should be stored when not in use on a hard surface. This will allow for proper cooling of the electronic device, they say.