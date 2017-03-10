

CTV London





Homes without working smoke alarms have already contributed to multiple fire fatalities this year in Ontario.

So as you move your clocks ahead this weekend, fire officials are reminding the public to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“Over the weekend people will make it a priority to ensure their clocks are set correctly, yet some will choose not to test and change the batteries in their alarms,” says Chatham-Kent public educator Whitney Burk.

“This simple action – which actually takes less time than changing a clock – could save your life and the lives of those you love.”

In order to escape safely from a fire and carbon monoxide, you need to be provided with an early warning and know what to do when the alarms sound.

It’s the law to have working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Chatham-Kent fire services offers free home safety checks, call 519-360-1998 or visit ckfes.ca to sign up. Firefighters will come to your home check your alarms and chat about fire safety with you and your family.