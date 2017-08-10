

A large structure fire closed down a portion of Arkona Road in Warwick Township Wednesday night.

Crews from six local departments were called in to battle the fire at an address in the 5500 block of Arkona Road around 8 p.m.

Arkona Road was shut down between Confederation Line and Zion Line so that crews could work to contain the fire.

The exact type of structure was not mentioned by police in their release, and damage is not yet known.

The Ontario Fire Marshalls Office has been called in to investigate.