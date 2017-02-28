Featured
Fire guts home in St. Thomas
Fire rips through a St. Thomas home on Feb. 28 2017 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 6:34PM EST
Few details are available at this time, but a fire has gutted a St. Thomas home.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Tecumseh Street shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say a woman, her son and dog were not home at the time of the blaze.
It's unclear how it started or how much damage was done.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Trucker refuses to stop for police, charged with impaired driving
- Accused in baby Ryker death case to receive new trial by judge alone
- Lawyers follow the money as court releases London Knights and other CHL team financials
- One person injured after industrial accident in Chatham
- Province plans consultation ahead of ticket scalping crack down