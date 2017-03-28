Featured
Fire forces evacuation in Rodney
Fire file image (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 2:50PM EDT
A West Elgin block was evacuated Tuesday morning following a fire.
OPP say the blaze was contained to the shop of a building, but a a large volume of smoke resulted from materials that were exposed to the fire.
Therefore, the 12000 block of Furnival Line from Downie to Centre Street at Rodney was evacuated about 9:45 a.m. due to the possibility of toxic fumes.
The evacuation order was lifted at 2 p.m., but Furnival Road remains closed from Downie Line and Hoskins Line, to assist the fire department.
Police say the fire was the result of an accident and is not suspicious.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.