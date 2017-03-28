

CTV London





A West Elgin block was evacuated Tuesday morning following a fire.

OPP say the blaze was contained to the shop of a building, but a a large volume of smoke resulted from materials that were exposed to the fire.

Therefore, the 12000 block of Furnival Line from Downie to Centre Street at Rodney was evacuated about 9:45 a.m. due to the possibility of toxic fumes.

The evacuation order was lifted at 2 p.m., but Furnival Road remains closed from Downie Line and Hoskins Line, to assist the fire department.

Police say the fire was the result of an accident and is not suspicious.