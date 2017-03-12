

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





A fire last night near St. Thomas kept fire fighters busy for over seven hours.

Fire crews from Central Elgin were called to an outbuilding on a rural property at Dalewood Road and Ron McNeil Line, just north of St. Thomas, around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. By the time they arrived a portion of the metal building was already glowing red hot.

Fire fighters remained on the scene until 4:00 a.m. The fire consumed the entire building and it was a total loss. Damage is estimated at around $220,000.

The building was used as a hobby shop for the family that lives on the property. No one was inside at the time and there were no injures.

The cause is undetermined at this point.