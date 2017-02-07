Featured
Fire destroys farm house near Port Rowan
A farm house has been destroyed by fire near Port Rowan, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 11:31AM EST
A farm house outside of Port Rowan has been destroyed by fire.
Norfolk County OPP say the blaze at 3915 Lakeshore Road was spotted already engulfed in flames by a passerby at 1:10 a.m.
The Norfolk Fire Department is on scene trying to determine the cause.
No injuries have been reported.
The roads in the area were shut down for several hours.
