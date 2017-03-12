Featured
Fire destroys a repair shop near St. Thomas
Flames consumed a repair shop at Dalewood Road and Ron McNeil line on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (courtesy: Central Elgin Fire Rescue)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 4:33PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 4:36PM EDT
A fire last night near St. Thomas kept fire fighters busy for over seven hours.
Fire crews from Central Elgin were called to a barn at Dalewood Road and Ron McNeil Line, just north of St. Thomas, around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. By the time they arrived a portion of the metal building was already glowing red hot.
Fire fighters remained on the scene until 4:00 a.m. The fire consumed the entire building and it was a total loss. Damage is estimated at around $220,000.
The building had a workshop on one side and a garage for light repairs on the other. No one was inside at the time and there were no injures.
The cause is undetermined at this point.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Fire destroys a repair shop near St. Thomas
- Three residents and one fire fighter injured in London high rise fire
- Winter storm on track to hit southern Ontario by Monday
- SUV crashes through front of south London store with shoppers inside
- Sawed-off rifle among the weapons and drugs police seized in London