Fire crews contain kitchen fire to one townhouse unit
Onlookers gather as firefighters extinguish a kitchen fire at 135 Belmont Drive in London on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 11:40AM EDT
A family escaped a townhouse unit after a kitchen fire erupted Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to 135 Belmont Drive around 10:30 a.m. and found thick smoke coming from one of the units.
Family members were gathered outside as fire crews put out the fire that started on a stove. Ventilation was needed to clear out the smoke. Nobody was injured.
A fire official said the issue with a townhouse fire is that other units can be damaged as well. He said in this case, it was contained to the one unit.
A damage estimate is not known at this time.
