

CTV London





A family escaped a townhouse unit after a kitchen fire erupted Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 135 Belmont Drive around 10:30 a.m. and found thick smoke coming from one of the units.

Family members were gathered outside as fire crews put out the fire that started on a stove. Ventilation was needed to clear out the smoke. Nobody was injured.

A fire official said the issue with a townhouse fire is that other units can be damaged as well. He said in this case, it was contained to the one unit.

A damage estimate is not known at this time.