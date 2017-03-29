

CTV London





London police are asking the public to avoid the area of Richmond Street between Carling Street and Queens Avenue while fire crews deal with a structure fire.

Fire crews were called to 430 Richmond Street early Wednesday morning for a reported fire on the second and third floors of the multi-apartment unit building.

Police say no occupants were inside at the time of the fire but advise the public to avoid the area.

The extent of damage or cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to come...