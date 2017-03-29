Featured
Fire crews battle downtown blaze
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:06AM EDT
London police are asking the public to avoid the area of Richmond Street between Carling Street and Queens Avenue while fire crews deal with a structure fire.
Fire crews were called to 430 Richmond Street early Wednesday morning for a reported fire on the second and third floors of the multi-apartment unit building.
Police say no occupants were inside at the time of the fire but advise the public to avoid the area.
The extent of damage or cause of the fire is not yet known.
More to come...
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.